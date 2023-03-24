New Potomac Partners LLC Buys Shares of 14,279 iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TLH)

New Potomac Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TLH – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 14,279 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,545,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in TLH. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 67.4% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,125 shares of the company’s stock valued at $420,000 after purchasing an additional 1,258 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 691.8% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 110,129 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,825,000 after acquiring an additional 96,221 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 104.8% during the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 5,816 shares of the company’s stock valued at $767,000 after acquiring an additional 2,976 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 86.9% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 271 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 126 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 76.7% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 856,128 shares of the company’s stock valued at $115,243,000 after acquiring an additional 371,613 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of TLH traded up $0.41 on Friday, hitting $114.80. 342,345 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 866,642. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $112.33 and a 200 day simple moving average of $110.59. iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a one year low of $100.68 and a one year high of $135.17.

The iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF (TLH) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ICE U.S. Treasury 10-20 Year TR index. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of debt issued by the U.S. Treasury TLH was launched on Jan 5, 2007 and is managed by BlackRock.

