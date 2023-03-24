New Potomac Partners LLC Has $1.92 Million Holdings in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP)

New Potomac Partners LLC cut its stake in shares of ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Get Rating) by 1.0% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 16,227 shares of the energy producer’s stock after selling 168 shares during the quarter. New Potomac Partners LLC’s holdings in ConocoPhillips were worth $1,915,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its holdings in ConocoPhillips by 53.4% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 7,338,622 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $751,035,000 after acquiring an additional 2,555,634 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its holdings in ConocoPhillips by 12.1% during the 2nd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 22,866,527 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $2,053,643,000 after acquiring an additional 2,472,255 shares during the period. Cowa LLC grew its holdings in ConocoPhillips by 6,475.2% during the 1st quarter. Cowa LLC now owns 2,375,224 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $2,383,000 after acquiring an additional 2,339,100 shares during the period. Yacktman Asset Management LP grew its holdings in ConocoPhillips by 559.1% during the 3rd quarter. Yacktman Asset Management LP now owns 1,766,770 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $180,811,000 after acquiring an additional 1,498,720 shares during the period. Finally, PointState Capital LP acquired a new stake in ConocoPhillips during the 2nd quarter worth about $110,010,000. 81.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at ConocoPhillips

In other news, Director R A. Walker purchased 4,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 17th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $104.50 per share, with a total value of $501,600.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 22,800 shares in the company, valued at $2,382,600. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

ConocoPhillips Stock Performance

ConocoPhillips stock traded down $2.43 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $93.99. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,087,096 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,635,144. ConocoPhillips has a 12-month low of $78.30 and a 12-month high of $138.49. The company has a market capitalization of $114.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.65, a PEG ratio of 0.46 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a current ratio of 1.46. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $109.71 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $115.37.

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 2nd. The energy producer reported $2.71 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.72 by ($0.01). ConocoPhillips had a net margin of 22.74% and a return on equity of 35.30%. The business had revenue of $19.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.16 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.27 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 20.7% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that ConocoPhillips will post 11.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ConocoPhillips Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 14th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 29th will be issued a $0.51 dividend. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.17%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 28th. ConocoPhillips’s payout ratio is 14.06%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

COP has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Capital One Financial downgraded ConocoPhillips from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $102.00 price target for the company. in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Raymond James cut their price objective on shares of ConocoPhillips from $150.00 to $135.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of ConocoPhillips from $154.00 to $156.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of ConocoPhillips in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of ConocoPhillips from $120.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $135.95.

ConocoPhillips Profile

(Get Rating)

ConocoPhillips engages in the exploration, production, transportation and marketing of crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, natural gas liquids, and liquefied natural gas on a worldwide basis. It operates through the following geographical segments: Alaska, Lower 48, Canada, Europe, Middle East and North Africa, Asia Pacific, and Other International.

