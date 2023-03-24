New Potomac Partners LLC Has $2.88 Million Holdings in iShares Silver Trust (NYSEARCA:SLV)

New Potomac Partners LLC cut its position in iShares Silver Trust (NYSEARCA:SLV – Get Rating) by 7.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 130,860 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 11,215 shares during the period. iShares Silver Trust accounts for about 2.1% of New Potomac Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest position. New Potomac Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares Silver Trust were worth $2,882,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Blair William & Co. IL lifted its position in shares of iShares Silver Trust by 8.2% during the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 105,435 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,412,000 after purchasing an additional 7,980 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares Silver Trust by 14.8% during the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,095,156 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $25,057,000 after purchasing an additional 140,797 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd acquired a new position in shares of iShares Silver Trust during the first quarter worth approximately $28,000. Merit Financial Group LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Silver Trust by 24.5% during the first quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 20,346 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $466,000 after purchasing an additional 4,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Silver Trust by 141.6% during the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 312,345 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $7,147,000 after purchasing an additional 183,084 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Silver Trust Trading Up 0.7 %

Shares of SLV traded up $0.14 on Friday, reaching $21.42. 4,875,421 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 18,174,166. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $20.46 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $19.75. iShares Silver Trust has a 12 month low of $16.19 and a 12 month high of $24.16.

About iShares Silver Trust

iShares Silver Trust (the Trust) owns silver transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust. The Trust’s each share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in its net assets. The assets of the Trust consist of silver held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust.

