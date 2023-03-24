New Potomac Partners LLC Invests $1.08 Million in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD)

New Potomac Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 6,335 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $1,075,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GLD. Sei Investments Co. purchased a new stake in SPDR Gold Shares during the 1st quarter worth $24,420,000. Covestor Ltd boosted its position in SPDR Gold Shares by 69.4% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 532 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $96,000 after purchasing an additional 218 shares during the period. Merit Financial Group LLC boosted its position in SPDR Gold Shares by 18.6% during the 1st quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 2,773 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $501,000 after purchasing an additional 435 shares during the period. First Western Trust Bank purchased a new position in SPDR Gold Shares in the 1st quarter valued at about $256,000. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its position in SPDR Gold Shares by 32.5% in the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 36,898 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $6,666,000 after buying an additional 9,049 shares during the last quarter. 37.94% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSEARCA:GLD traded down $0.30 on Friday, reaching $185.44. The stock had a trading volume of 2,352,870 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,294,337. The company has a 50-day moving average of $175.45 and a 200 day moving average of $166.22. SPDR Gold Shares has a 12-month low of $150.57 and a 12-month high of $186.24.

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

