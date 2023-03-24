New Potomac Partners LLC Purchases New Shares in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAC)

New Potomac Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAC – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 8,780 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $213,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $28,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF during the 1st quarter worth $84,000. Ellevest Inc. acquired a new stake in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $98,000. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. acquired a new stake in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $100,000. Finally, Ronald Blue Trust Inc. acquired a new stake in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $128,000.

Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF Trading Down 0.9 %

DFAC traded down $0.22 on Friday, hitting $24.21. 212,743 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,536,592. Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $21.99 and a fifty-two week high of $28.32. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $25.50 and a 200-day moving average price of $24.69. The stock has a market cap of $16.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.57 and a beta of 0.97.

Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF Company Profile

The Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (DFAC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund actively selects US equities of all sizes with a tilt toward small-cap companies, seeking to provide long-term capital appreciation. DFAC was launched on Oct 4, 2007 and is managed by Dimensional.

