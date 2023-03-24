New Potomac Partners LLC Sells 3,040 Shares of VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF (NASDAQ:ANGL)

New Potomac Partners LLC decreased its stake in shares of VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF (NASDAQ:ANGL – Get Rating) by 3.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 86,448 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,040 shares during the period. VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF accounts for about 1.7% of New Potomac Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest holding. New Potomac Partners LLC owned 0.08% of VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF worth $2,336,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of ANGL. Jane Street Group LLC raised its stake in VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF by 219.6% in the 2nd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 9,186,748 shares of the company’s stock worth $248,226,000 after purchasing an additional 6,312,430 shares in the last quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC raised its stake in VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF by 574.2% in the 3rd quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC now owns 1,385,067 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,330,000 after purchasing an additional 1,179,614 shares in the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $29,769,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF by 33.3% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,040,103 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,019,000 after purchasing an additional 509,545 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $9,855,000.

VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ:ANGL traded down $0.04 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $27.27. The stock had a trading volume of 262,340 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,342,378. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $27.35 and its 200-day moving average price is $27.56. The company has a market capitalization of $2.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 59.99 and a beta of 0.51. VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $25.75 and a fifty-two week high of $30.58.

VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF Cuts Dividend

About VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 7th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 2nd were given a $0.102 dividend. This represents a $1.22 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.49%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 1st.

The VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF (ANGL) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of bonds that were rated investment grade at issuance but later downgraded to sub-investment grade. ANGL was launched on Apr 10, 2012 and is managed by VanEck.

