New York Community Bancorp (NYSE:NYCB) Upgraded to “Outperform” by Keefe, Bruyette & Woods

Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of New York Community Bancorp (NYSE:NYCB – Get Rating) from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a report published on Monday morning, The Fly reports. The firm currently has $11.00 price target on the financial services provider’s stock, up from their previous price target of $10.00.
Several other brokerages have also recently commented on NYCB. Stephens upgraded shares of New York Community Bancorp from an underweight rating to an equal weight rating and set a $8.50 target price for the company in a report on Friday, December 9th. TheStreet cut shares of New York Community Bancorp from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a report on Monday, March 13th. DA Davidson initiated coverage on shares of New York Community Bancorp in a report on Tuesday, December 20th. They set a neutral rating and a $10.00 target price for the company. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of New York Community Bancorp from $8.50 to $10.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of New York Community Bancorp from $10.00 to $9.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 13th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $10.50.
New York Community Bancorp Stock Down 1.7 %
New York Community Bancorp stock opened at $8.61 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.88 billion, a PE ratio of 6.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 1.06. New York Community Bancorp has a twelve month low of $5.81 and a twelve month high of $11.18. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.56. The company has a 50 day moving average of $9.04 and a 200-day moving average of $9.03.
New York Community Bancorp Announces Dividend
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 16th. Investors of record on Monday, February 6th were given a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 3rd. New York Community Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is 54.40%.
Insider Buying and Selling
In related news, EVP Reginald E. Davis sold 4,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.97, for a total transaction of $45,862.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 123,033 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,226,639.01. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other New York Community Bancorp news, EVP Reginald E. Davis sold 4,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.97, for a total transaction of $45,862.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 123,033 shares in the company, valued at $1,226,639.01. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Ronald A. Rosenfeld purchased 30,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 6th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $24.57 per share, for a total transaction of $756,756.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 30,800 shares in the company, valued at approximately $756,756. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.58% of the stock is owned by insiders.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On New York Community Bancorp
A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in New York Community Bancorp during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Bessemer Group Inc. acquired a new stake in New York Community Bancorp during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. TFC Financial Management acquired a new stake in New York Community Bancorp during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its position in New York Community Bancorp by 181.0% during the 3rd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 3,347 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 2,156 shares during the period. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in New York Community Bancorp during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. 63.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
New York Community Bancorp Company Profile
New York Community Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of multi-family loans on non-luxury rent-regulated buildings that feature below-market rents. It also offers financial products and services to individuals and businesses. The company was founded on July 20, 1993 and is headquartered in Westbury, NY.
