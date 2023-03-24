Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM) Shares Bought by Pflug Koory LLC

Pflug Koory LLC raised its position in Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM – Get Rating) by 111.4% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 1,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 527 shares during the quarter. Pflug Koory LLC’s holdings in Newmont were worth $47,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Weiss Asset Management LP acquired a new stake in Newmont in the third quarter valued at $9,345,000. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Newmont by 310.0% in the third quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,206 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $136,000 after purchasing an additional 2,424 shares during the last quarter. Stephens Inc. AR lifted its position in shares of Newmont by 73.2% in the third quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 57,409 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,413,000 after acquiring an additional 24,254 shares in the last quarter. S.A. Mason LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Newmont in the third quarter valued at $55,000. Finally, Ieq Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Newmont by 39.9% in the third quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 17,179 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $722,000 after acquiring an additional 4,896 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.60% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, COO Robert D. Atkinson sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.25, for a total value of $132,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 87,751 shares in the company, valued at $3,882,981.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, COO Robert D. Atkinson sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.25, for a total value of $132,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 87,751 shares in the company, valued at $3,882,981.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Thomas Ronald Palmer sold 11,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.25, for a total value of $486,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 322,039 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,250,225.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 28,000 shares of company stock worth $1,294,720. 0.07% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Newmont Price Performance

Newmont stock opened at $47.79 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $47.95 and its 200-day moving average is $45.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 1.89 and a current ratio of 2.23. Newmont Co. has a 12 month low of $37.45 and a 12 month high of $86.37.

Newmont (NYSE:NEM – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 23rd. The basic materials company reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $3.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.10 billion. Newmont had a positive return on equity of 6.98% and a negative net margin of 3.60%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.78 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Newmont Co. will post 2.24 earnings per share for the current year.

Newmont Cuts Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 23rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 9th were paid a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 8th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.35%. Newmont’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -296.29%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

NEM has been the topic of several recent research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Newmont in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Fundamental Research set a $51.92 price objective on Newmont and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 7th. UBS Group downgraded Newmont from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $59.00 to $53.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 14th. BNP Paribas upgraded Newmont from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $60.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 13th. Finally, National Bank Financial increased their target price on Newmont from C$76.00 to C$86.00 in a research report on Friday, January 13th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $62.21.

Newmont Company Profile

Newmont Corp. is a gold producer, engages in the exploration and acquisition of gold properties, contains copper, silver, lead, zinc or other metals. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, South America, Nevada, Australia, and Africa. The North America segment consists primarily of carlin, phoenix, twin creeks and long canyon in the state of Nevada and Cripple Creek and Victor in the state of Colorado, in the United States.

