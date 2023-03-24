NextDecade (NASDAQ:NEXT) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $3.92

NextDecade Co. (NASDAQ:NEXT – Get Rating) shares reached a new 52-week low on Friday . The company traded as low as $3.92 and last traded at $4.13, with a volume of 550245 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $4.16.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Evercore ISI reduced their price objective on shares of NextDecade from $13.50 to $12.00 in a research note on Monday, March 13th.

NextDecade Stock Performance

The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $6.11 and its 200 day simple moving average is $5.94.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On NextDecade

About NextDecade

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in NEXT. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of NextDecade by 318.0% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 220,718 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,461,000 after buying an additional 167,919 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of NextDecade by 26.8% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 140,975 shares of the company’s stock worth $931,000 after buying an additional 29,798 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of NextDecade by 7.4% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,923,087 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,731,000 after buying an additional 132,197 shares during the period. Beaconlight Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of NextDecade in the first quarter worth about $285,000. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of NextDecade by 15.9% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 91,671 shares of the company’s stock worth $607,000 after buying an additional 12,566 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.83% of the company’s stock.



NextDecade Corp. is a development company.

