NextDecade (NASDAQ:NEXT) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $3.92

NextDecade Co. (NASDAQ:NEXTGet Rating) shares reached a new 52-week low on Friday . The company traded as low as $3.92 and last traded at $4.13, with a volume of 550245 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $4.16.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Evercore ISI reduced their price objective on shares of NextDecade from $13.50 to $12.00 in a research note on Monday, March 13th.

NextDecade Stock Performance

The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $6.11 and its 200 day simple moving average is $5.94.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On NextDecade

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in NEXT. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of NextDecade by 318.0% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 220,718 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,461,000 after buying an additional 167,919 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of NextDecade by 26.8% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 140,975 shares of the company’s stock worth $931,000 after buying an additional 29,798 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of NextDecade by 7.4% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,923,087 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,731,000 after buying an additional 132,197 shares during the period. Beaconlight Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of NextDecade in the first quarter worth about $285,000. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of NextDecade by 15.9% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 91,671 shares of the company’s stock worth $607,000 after buying an additional 12,566 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.83% of the company’s stock.

About NextDecade

NextDecade Corp. is a development company.

