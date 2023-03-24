Nexum (NEXM) Price Down 34.4% Over Last Week

Nexum (NEXM) traded down 29.1% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on March 23rd. Nexum has a total market cap of $829.00 million and $64,818.70 worth of Nexum was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Nexum token can now be bought for approximately $0.0390 or 0.00000138 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last seven days, Nexum has traded 34.4% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Nexum Profile

Nexum’s launch date was January 4th, 2022. Nexum’s total supply is 5,000,000,000 tokens. Nexum’s official message board is link.medium.com/fqymouuhimb. Nexum’s official Twitter account is @coinnexum and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Nexum is nexum.ai.

Buying and Selling Nexum

According to CryptoCompare, “Nexum (NEXM) is the utility token that aims to power the multi-billion Shipping & Oil industry.NEXM is designed to unbank the shipping industry.Nexum Token aims to become the main element of tokenization in shipping and oil transactions worldwide, providing alternative financial tools and introducing DeFi, driving innovation in the shipping industry.Telegram”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Nexum directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Nexum should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Nexum using one of the exchanges listed above.

