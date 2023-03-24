Nicholas J. Leger Purchases 1,000 Shares of NewtekOne, Inc. (NASDAQ:NEWT) Stock

NewtekOne, Inc. (NASDAQ:NEWT – Get Rating) CAO Nicholas J. Leger purchased 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 22nd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $12.69 per share, with a total value of $12,690.00. Following the purchase, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 18,493 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $234,676.17. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

NewtekOne Stock Down 1.7 %

Shares of NASDAQ NEWT opened at $11.91 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $293.11 million, a P/E ratio of 8.89 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $17.09 and a 200-day moving average price of $17.14. NewtekOne, Inc. has a 1 year low of $11.19 and a 1 year high of $27.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.65 and a quick ratio of 1.65.

NewtekOne Cuts Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 14th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 4th will be given a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.05%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 3rd. NewtekOne’s payout ratio is currently 208.96%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

NEWT has been the subject of several analyst reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their price target on shares of NewtekOne from $19.00 to $12.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. Piper Sandler started coverage on shares of NewtekOne in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of NewtekOne in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $17.00.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in NEWT. Raymond James & Associates lifted its position in shares of NewtekOne by 5.0% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 55,788 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,490,000 after purchasing an additional 2,679 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its position in NewtekOne by 38.7% in the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 28,392 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $758,000 after acquiring an additional 7,919 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its position in NewtekOne by 137.0% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 7,109 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $190,000 after acquiring an additional 4,109 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its position in NewtekOne by 8.2% in the first quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 48,481 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,294,000 after acquiring an additional 3,677 shares during the period. Finally, Ancora Advisors LLC bought a new stake in NewtekOne in the first quarter worth about $137,000. 14.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NewtekOne Company Profile

NewtekOne, Inc is a non-diversified closed-end management investment company engaged in the provision of business and financial solutions. It offers loans, payments, payroll and benefits, web solutions, insurance, and technology solutions. The company was founded by Barry Sloane in 1998 and is headquartered in Boca Raton, FL.

Featured Articles

