NN Group (OTCMKTS:NNGRY) Sets New 1-Year Low at $17.13

Shares of NN Group (OTCMKTS:NNGRY – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low on Friday . The stock traded as low as $17.13 and last traded at $17.31, with a volume of 76639 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $17.93.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut NN Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from €47.00 ($50.54) to €46.00 ($49.46) in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. HSBC lowered NN Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 13th. Berenberg Bank lowered NN Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, December 19th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on NN Group in a research report on Monday, December 12th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, NN Group has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $50.92.

Get NN Group alerts:

NN Group Stock Performance

The company has a 50-day moving average of $20.53 and a 200-day moving average of $20.77.

NN Group Company Profile

NN Group NV engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Netherlands Life, Netherlands Non-Life, Insurance Europe, Japan Life, Banking, and Others. The Netherlands Life segment offers a range of group life and individual life insurance products. The Netherlands Non-Life segment covers non-life insurance products such as disability and accident, fire, motor, and transport.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for NN Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NN Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.