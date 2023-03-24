Northcoast Research Upgrades Live Nation Entertainment (NYSE:LYV) to Buy

Northcoast Research upgraded shares of Live Nation Entertainment (NYSE:LYV – Get Rating) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a report released on Monday, The Fly reports. Northcoast Research currently has $85.00 target price on the stock.
LYV has been the topic of a number of other reports. TheStreet lowered shares of Live Nation Entertainment from a c- rating to a d+ rating in a report on Friday, March 3rd. Rosenblatt Securities raised their price objective on shares of Live Nation Entertainment from $101.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday, February 27th. Redburn Partners began coverage on shares of Live Nation Entertainment in a report on Tuesday, November 22nd. They issued a neutral rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on shares of Live Nation Entertainment from $120.00 to $92.00 in a report on Thursday, December 8th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Live Nation Entertainment in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a hold rating on the stock. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $101.09.
Live Nation Entertainment Stock Performance
NYSE:LYV opened at $65.34 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 56.33, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 0.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 114.63 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $74.42 and a 200 day moving average price of $75.51. Live Nation Entertainment has a fifty-two week low of $64.59 and a fifty-two week high of $121.28.
Live Nation Entertainment Company Profile
Live Nation Entertainment, Inc operates as an entertainment company. The firm engages in producing, marketing, and selling live concerts for artists via its global concert pipe. It operates through the following segments: Concerts, Sponsorship and Advertising, and Ticketing. The Concerts segment is involved in the promotion of live music events in owned or operated venues and in rented third-party venues.
