Northcoast Research Upgrades Live Nation Entertainment (NYSE:LYV) to Buy

Northcoast Research upgraded shares of Live Nation Entertainment (NYSE:LYV – Get Rating) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a report released on Monday, The Fly reports. Northcoast Research currently has $85.00 target price on the stock.

LYV has been the topic of a number of other reports. TheStreet lowered shares of Live Nation Entertainment from a c- rating to a d+ rating in a report on Friday, March 3rd. Rosenblatt Securities raised their price objective on shares of Live Nation Entertainment from $101.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday, February 27th. Redburn Partners began coverage on shares of Live Nation Entertainment in a report on Tuesday, November 22nd. They issued a neutral rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on shares of Live Nation Entertainment from $120.00 to $92.00 in a report on Thursday, December 8th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Live Nation Entertainment in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a hold rating on the stock. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $101.09.

Live Nation Entertainment Stock Performance

NYSE:LYV opened at $65.34 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 56.33, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 0.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 114.63 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $74.42 and a 200 day moving average price of $75.51. Live Nation Entertainment has a fifty-two week low of $64.59 and a fifty-two week high of $121.28.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Live Nation Entertainment Company Profile

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS boosted its holdings in shares of Live Nation Entertainment by 6.6% in the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 18,075 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,126,000 after acquiring an additional 1,120 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. boosted its holdings in shares of Live Nation Entertainment by 4.3% in the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 3,139 shares of the company’s stock valued at $369,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Live Nation Entertainment in the first quarter valued at about $421,000. Vontobel Holding Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Live Nation Entertainment by 31.0% in the first quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 2,362 shares of the company’s stock valued at $279,000 after acquiring an additional 559 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prudential PLC purchased a new stake in shares of Live Nation Entertainment in the first quarter valued at about $294,000. 69.90% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Live Nation Entertainment, Inc operates as an entertainment company. The firm engages in producing, marketing, and selling live concerts for artists via its global concert pipe. It operates through the following segments: Concerts, Sponsorship and Advertising, and Ticketing. The Concerts segment is involved in the promotion of live music events in owned or operated venues and in rented third-party venues.

Featured Stories

