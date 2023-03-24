Northern Dynasty Minerals (NYSEAMERICAN:NAK) Stock Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $0.00

Northern Dynasty Minerals Ltd. (NYSEAMERICAN:NAK – Get Rating) (TSE:NDM)’s share price passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $0.23. Northern Dynasty Minerals shares last traded at $0.22, with a volume of 854,895 shares trading hands.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $0.80 price objective on shares of Northern Dynasty Minerals in a research note on Monday, February 13th.

Get Northern Dynasty Minerals alerts:

Northern Dynasty Minerals Price Performance

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of NAK. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Northern Dynasty Minerals by 9.2% during the 4th quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 11,695,817 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $2,582,000 after purchasing an additional 988,170 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Northern Dynasty Minerals by 358.9% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 780,384 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $172,000 after purchasing an additional 610,335 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in shares of Northern Dynasty Minerals by 207.5% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 364,497 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $95,000 after purchasing an additional 245,968 shares during the last quarter. Kopernik Global Investors LLC grew its stake in Northern Dynasty Minerals by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Kopernik Global Investors LLC now owns 32,005,333 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $7,067,000 after buying an additional 148,709 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG grew its stake in Northern Dynasty Minerals by 243.5% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 132,433 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 93,875 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 12.00% of the company’s stock.

Northern Dynasty Minerals Company Profile

Northern Dynasty Minerals Ltd. engages in the exploration and development of gold and copper mineral properties. It holds interest in the Pebble Copper-Gold-Molybdenum Project, which is an undeveloped copper-gold-molybdenum-silver resource. The company was founded on May 11, 1983 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Northern Dynasty Minerals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Northern Dynasty Minerals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.