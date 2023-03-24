Northwest Investment Counselors LLC Boosts Stock Position in DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. (NASDAQ:XRAY)

Northwest Investment Counselors LLC boosted its holdings in DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. (NASDAQ:XRAY – Get Rating) by 2.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 13,749 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after buying an additional 348 shares during the quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC’s holdings in DENTSPLY SIRONA were worth $438,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in DENTSPLY SIRONA by 24.6% in the third quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,617,572 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $45,857,000 after buying an additional 318,997 shares during the last quarter. Ethic Inc. purchased a new position in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA during the third quarter worth about $359,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA by 185.9% during the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,217,058 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $34,504,000 after purchasing an additional 791,358 shares during the last quarter. FORA Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA by 51.2% during the third quarter. FORA Capital LLC now owns 24,386 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $691,000 after purchasing an additional 8,262 shares during the last quarter. Finally, DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main grew its holdings in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA by 9,134.7% during the second quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 146,555 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $5,236,000 after purchasing an additional 144,968 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.52% of the company’s stock.

DENTSPLY SIRONA Stock Performance

NASDAQ:XRAY traded down $0.08 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $36.68. The stock had a trading volume of 302,105 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,129,183. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.12, a PEG ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 0.92. DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. has a twelve month low of $26.48 and a twelve month high of $50.64. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $36.99 and a 200 day simple moving average of $32.91.

DENTSPLY SIRONA Announces Dividend

DENTSPLY SIRONA ( NASDAQ:XRAY Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 28th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $983.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $939.11 million. DENTSPLY SIRONA had a negative net margin of 24.35% and a positive return on equity of 8.71%. The firm’s revenue was down 10.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.76 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. will post 1.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 31st will be given a dividend of $0.125 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 30th. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.36%.

Insider Activity

In other news, SVP Cord Friedrich Staehler sold 4,000 shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.33, for a total transaction of $157,320.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 97,693 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,842,265.69. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.76% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

XRAY has been the topic of several research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on DENTSPLY SIRONA in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. William Blair raised DENTSPLY SIRONA from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 11th. Barrington Research raised their price objective on DENTSPLY SIRONA from $40.00 to $43.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. TheStreet raised DENTSPLY SIRONA from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 28th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price target on DENTSPLY SIRONA from $29.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, February 6th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, DENTSPLY SIRONA currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $39.33.

DENTSPLY SIRONA Company Profile

Dentsply Sirona, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, sales and distribution of professional dental products and technologies. It operates through the following segments: Technologies and Equipment and Consumables. The Technologies and Equipment segments comprises dental technology, equipment and healthcare consumable products such as dental implants, laboratory dental products, computer-aided design and computer-aided manufacturing systems, imaging systems, treatment centers and consumable medical device products.

