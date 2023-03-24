Northwest Investment Counselors LLC Has $3.52 Million Stock Holdings in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX)

Northwest Investment Counselors LLC grew its stake in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX – Get Rating) by 3.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,828 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after purchasing an additional 502 shares during the quarter. Becton, Dickinson and comprises approximately 1.0% of Northwest Investment Counselors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 28th largest holding. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC’s holdings in Becton, Dickinson and were worth $3,516,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP acquired a new stake in Becton, Dickinson and during the 3rd quarter worth $30,000. Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Becton, Dickinson and in the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. bought a new position in shares of Becton, Dickinson and in the 3rd quarter valued at about $36,000. Chilton Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Becton, Dickinson and in the 2nd quarter valued at about $39,000. Finally, New Millennium Group LLC bought a new position in Becton, Dickinson and during the second quarter worth about $44,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.08% of the company’s stock.

Get Becton Dickinson and alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

BDX has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on Becton, Dickinson and from $245.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. Citigroup upgraded shares of Becton, Dickinson and from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $221.00 to $250.00 in a research report on Monday, December 12th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Becton, Dickinson and from $290.00 to $295.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Bank of America upgraded shares of Becton, Dickinson and from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $250.00 to $290.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Becton, Dickinson and in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Becton, Dickinson and has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $271.89.

Insider Activity

Becton, Dickinson and Trading Up 0.5 %

In other news, EVP Richard Byrd sold 1,421 shares of Becton, Dickinson and stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $248.60, for a total transaction of $353,260.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 4,119 shares in the company, valued at $1,023,983.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Company insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Becton, Dickinson and stock traded up $1.20 during trading on Friday, hitting $237.58. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 212,766 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,123,505. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 0.60. Becton, Dickinson and Company has a 52 week low of $215.90 and a 52 week high of $277.29. The stock has a market cap of $67.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 0.53. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $243.26 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $241.32.

Becton, Dickinson and (NYSE:BDX – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.98 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.68 by $0.30. Becton, Dickinson and had a net margin of 8.47% and a return on equity of 13.52%. The company had revenue of $4.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.59 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $3.64 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Becton, Dickinson and Company will post 12.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Becton, Dickinson and Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 10th will be issued a $0.91 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 9th. This represents a $3.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.53%. Becton, Dickinson and’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 68.68%.

Becton, Dickinson and Profile

(Get Rating)

Becton, Dickinson & Co engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of medical supplies, devices, laboratory equipment, and diagnostic products. It operates through the following segments: BD Medical, BD Life Sciences, and BD Interventional. The BD Medical segment produces medical technologies and devices that are used to help improve healthcare delivery.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BDX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Becton Dickinson and Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Becton Dickinson and and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.