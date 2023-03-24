Northwest Investment Counselors LLC Has $7.05 Million Holdings in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHZ)

Northwest Investment Counselors LLC grew its position in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHZ – Get Rating) by 1.8% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 154,420 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,695 shares during the period. Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF makes up approximately 2.0% of Northwest Investment Counselors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest position. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $7,049,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. CoreCap Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $40,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $40,000. EWG Elevate Inc. acquired a new position in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $53,000. US Bancorp DE grew its stake in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 23.9% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,555 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clearstead Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 39.3% in the 3rd quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 1,944 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,000 after purchasing an additional 548 shares during the period.

Get Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF alerts:

Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Price Performance

Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF stock traded up $0.09 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $47.17. The company had a trading volume of 70,869 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,046,757. Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $43.86 and a 52 week high of $50.66. The company has a 50 day moving average of $46.50 and a 200-day moving average of $46.03.

Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Profile

The Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (SCHZ) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. Aggregate Bond index. The fund tracks a broad index of U.S. investment grade fixed income securities, including corporate, government, and mortgage-backed securities. SCHZ was launched on Jul 14, 2011 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHZ – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.