Northwest Investment Counselors LLC Increases Holdings in T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW)

Northwest Investment Counselors LLC raised its stake in shares of T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW – Get Rating) by 13.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 24,465 shares of the asset manager’s stock after buying an additional 2,864 shares during the period. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC’s holdings in T. Rowe Price Group were worth $2,668,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in TROW. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new position in shares of T. Rowe Price Group during the first quarter valued at about $150,000. Roundview Capital LLC bought a new position in T. Rowe Price Group in the 1st quarter valued at $2,092,000. Cibc World Market Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 75.9% in the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 27,065 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $4,092,000 after buying an additional 11,675 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 5.5% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,158,038 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $175,099,000 after buying an additional 60,580 shares during the period. Finally, Prudential PLC lifted its holdings in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 47.1% in the 1st quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 12,117 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,832,000 after buying an additional 3,880 shares during the period. 76.58% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on T. Rowe Price Group in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $105.00 to $90.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 27th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $108.00 to $102.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 30th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $120.00 to $112.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 27th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $121.00 to $113.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 27th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $100.30.

Insider Buying and Selling at T. Rowe Price Group

T. Rowe Price Group Stock Up 0.2 %

In other news, VP Andrew Justin Mackenzi Thomson sold 11,969 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.52, for a total value of $1,370,689.88. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 129,436 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,823,010.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . In other T. Rowe Price Group news, VP Andrew C. Mccormick sold 14,154 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.73, for a total value of $1,652,196.42. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 70,319 shares in the company, valued at $8,208,336.87. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, VP Andrew Justin Mackenzi Thomson sold 11,969 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.52, for a total value of $1,370,689.88. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 129,436 shares in the company, valued at $14,823,010.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ:TROW traded up $0.18 on Friday, reaching $109.03. 310,610 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,854,260. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 1.30. The business has a fifty day moving average of $114.98 and a 200-day moving average of $113.91. T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $93.53 and a 52-week high of $157.77.

T. Rowe Price Group (NASDAQ:TROW – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 26th. The asset manager reported $1.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $1.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.53 billion. T. Rowe Price Group had a net margin of 24.01% and a return on equity of 20.36%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 21.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $3.17 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. will post 6.64 earnings per share for the current year.

T. Rowe Price Group Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be given a dividend of $1.22 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 14th. This is a positive change from T. Rowe Price Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.20. This represents a $4.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.48%. T. Rowe Price Group’s payout ratio is 72.94%.

T. Rowe Price Group Profile

T. Rowe Price Group, Inc engages in the provision of investment management services. The company was founded by Thomas Rowe Price Jr. in 1937 and is headquartered in Baltimore, MD.

