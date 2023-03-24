Northwest Investment Counselors LLC Increases Position in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)

Northwest Investment Counselors LLC lifted its position in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Rating) by 3.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 31,863 shares of the coffee company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,193 shares during the period. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $3,161,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. My Personal CFO LLC bought a new stake in shares of Starbucks in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Piershale Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in Starbucks during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Starbucks in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. New Millennium Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Starbucks in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Finally, MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Starbucks in the 4th quarter worth approximately $40,000. 69.16% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Starbucks Stock Down 0.8 %

Starbucks stock traded down $0.83 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $97.59. 1,195,417 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,199,413. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $104.53 and its 200 day simple moving average is $97.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $112.16 billion, a PE ratio of 34.29, a PEG ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 0.94. Starbucks Co. has a twelve month low of $68.39 and a twelve month high of $110.83.

Insider Buying and Selling

Starbucks ( NASDAQ:SBUX Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The coffee company reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.77 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $8.71 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.78 billion. Starbucks had a negative return on equity of 39.78% and a net margin of 10.09%. Starbucks’s quarterly revenue was up 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.72 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Starbucks Co. will post 3.41 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CFO Rachel Ruggeri sold 736 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.50, for a total transaction of $77,648.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 56,028 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,910,954. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Starbucks news, EVP Zabrina Jenkins sold 2,962 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.48, for a total value of $321,317.76. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 38,258 shares in the company, valued at $4,150,227.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Rachel Ruggeri sold 736 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.50, for a total transaction of $77,648.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 56,028 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,910,954. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 7,658 shares of company stock valued at $820,706. Corporate insiders own 1.98% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

SBUX has been the subject of several research reports. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of Starbucks from $112.00 to $109.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Starbucks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $100.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, December 21st. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Starbucks from $96.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 18th. Guggenheim raised their target price on shares of Starbucks from $92.00 to $103.00 in a report on Friday, January 6th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut shares of Starbucks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $100.00 to $106.00 in a report on Monday, December 5th. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $108.74.

Starbucks Company Profile

Starbucks Corp. engages in the production, marketing, and retailing of specialty coffee. It operates through the following segments: North America, International, Channel Development, and Corporate and Other. The North America segment focuses on the United States and Canada. The International segment is involved in China, Japan, Asia Pacific, Europe, Middle East, Africa, Latin America, and Caribbean.

