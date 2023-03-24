Northwest Investment Counselors LLC Increases Stock Holdings in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE)

Northwest Investment Counselors LLC increased its position in shares of NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE – Get Rating) by 4.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 31,928 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after buying an additional 1,290 shares during the quarter. NIKE comprises approximately 1.1% of Northwest Investment Counselors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest position. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC’s holdings in NIKE were worth $3,736,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in NIKE by 0.9% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 108,615,256 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $9,028,100,000 after purchasing an additional 984,780 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its position in NIKE by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 55,245,370 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $4,608,491,000 after acquiring an additional 682,827 shares in the last quarter. Edgewood Management LLC increased its stake in NIKE by 4.3% during the third quarter. Edgewood Management LLC now owns 14,367,995 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $1,194,268,000 after purchasing an additional 595,267 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc grew its holdings in shares of NIKE by 0.7% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 9,278,863 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $948,301,000 after purchasing an additional 61,311 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in NIKE by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 8,768,567 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $728,843,000 after buying an additional 227,380 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.20% of the company’s stock.

NKE has been the topic of several analyst reports. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on NIKE from $105.00 to $112.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on shares of NIKE from $134.00 to $148.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada set a $145.00 price objective on shares of NIKE and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, March 17th. Guggenheim boosted their target price on shares of NIKE from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Cowen upped their price objective on NIKE from $131.00 to $141.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $135.07.

Shares of NIKE stock traded down $1.14 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $119.83. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,158,925 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,333,947. The company has a quick ratio of 1.78, a current ratio of 2.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The company has a market capitalization of $185.80 billion, a PE ratio of 34.86, a P/E/G ratio of 4.02 and a beta of 1.10. The business has a fifty day moving average of $123.29 and a 200 day moving average of $110.33. NIKE, Inc. has a 1-year low of $82.22 and a 1-year high of $139.86.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 21st. The footwear maker reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by $0.24. NIKE had a net margin of 10.82% and a return on equity of 35.44%. The firm had revenue of $12.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.48 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.87 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 13.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that NIKE, Inc. will post 3.2 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 3rd. Investors of record on Monday, March 6th will be paid a $0.34 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 3rd. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.13%. NIKE’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 39.19%.

In related news, Director Peter B. Henry acquired 557 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 7th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $125.45 per share, with a total value of $69,875.65. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 4,062 shares in the company, valued at $509,577.90. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, EVP Monique S. Matheson sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.00, for a total transaction of $620,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 60,213 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,466,412. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Peter B. Henry acquired 557 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 7th. The shares were bought at an average price of $125.45 per share, with a total value of $69,875.65. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 4,062 shares in the company, valued at $509,577.90. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NIKE, Inc engages in the design, development, marketing, and sale of athletic footwear, apparel, accessories, equipment, and services. It operates through the following segments: North America, Europe, Middle East & Africa, Greater China, Asia Pacific & Latin America, Global Brand Divisions, Converse, and Corporate.

