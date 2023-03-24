Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO) Shares Bought by Bennett Selby Investments LP

Bennett Selby Investments LP grew its position in Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO – Get Rating) by 1.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,486 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 94 shares during the quarter. Novo Nordisk A/S accounts for 0.7% of Bennett Selby Investments LP’s holdings, making the stock its 29th largest holding. Bennett Selby Investments LP’s holdings in Novo Nordisk A/S were worth $878,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Perigon Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 3.2% in the third quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,603 shares of the company’s stock valued at $259,000 after buying an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Novo Nordisk A/S by 9.8% during the 3rd quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 985 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares in the last quarter. RFG Advisory LLC grew its stake in Novo Nordisk A/S by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 3,681 shares of the company’s stock worth $423,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares in the last quarter. Kolinsky Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Novo Nordisk A/S by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. Kolinsky Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,647 shares of the company’s stock worth $363,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Csenge Advisory Group grew its stake in Novo Nordisk A/S by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter. Csenge Advisory Group now owns 2,542 shares of the company’s stock worth $253,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. 6.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Novo Nordisk A/S alerts:

Novo Nordisk A/S Stock Performance

Shares of Novo Nordisk A/S stock traded up $0.26 on Friday, hitting $149.84. The stock had a trading volume of 307,480 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,432,600. Novo Nordisk A/S has a 52-week low of $95.02 and a 52-week high of $151.50. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The stock has a market cap of $339.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.11, a P/E/G ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 0.47. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $140.97 and its 200 day moving average price is $124.62.

Novo Nordisk A/S Increases Dividend

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The company also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 4th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 27th will be issued a $1.1887 dividend. This is an increase from Novo Nordisk A/S’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.58. This represents a dividend yield of 0.8%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 24th. Novo Nordisk A/S’s payout ratio is presently 23.34%.

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Novo Nordisk A/S from 925.00 to 1,100.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 3rd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Novo Nordisk A/S in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Cowen lifted their price target on Novo Nordisk A/S from $130.00 to $145.00 in a report on Monday, December 12th. Finally, Cowen lifted their price target on Novo Nordisk A/S from $130.00 to $145.00 in a report on Monday, December 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Novo Nordisk A/S currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $697.78.

About Novo Nordisk A/S

(Get Rating)

Novo Nordisk A/S is a global healthcare company, which engages in the the discovery, development, manufacturing and marketing of pharmaceutical products. It operates through the Diabetes and Obesity Care, and Biopharm segments. The Diabetes and Obesity Care segment includes insulin, GLP-1 and related delivery systems, oral antidiabetic products (OAD), obesity, and other serious chronic diseases.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NVO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Novo Nordisk A/S Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Novo Nordisk A/S and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.