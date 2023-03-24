NovoCure (NASDAQ:NVCR) Hits New 1-Year Low at $56.35

Shares of NovoCure Limited (NASDAQ:NVCR – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week low on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $56.35 and last traded at $56.44, with a volume of 754286 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $58.74.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

NVCR has been the subject of several recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of NovoCure from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their target price for the company from $89.00 to $107.00 in a research report on Friday, January 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “underweight” rating and issued a $50.00 target price (down from $99.00) on shares of NovoCure in a research note on Friday, March 17th. HC Wainwright reduced their price objective on shares of NovoCure from $135.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of NovoCure from $70.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 17th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of NovoCure in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, NovoCure has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $87.33.

NovoCure Stock Up 0.7 %

The company has a quick ratio of 6.82, a current ratio of 7.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $80.79 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $78.98.

Insider Buying and Selling at NovoCure

NovoCure ( NASDAQ:NVCR Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.36) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.32) by ($0.04). NovoCure had a negative return on equity of 20.98% and a negative net margin of 17.20%. The business had revenue of $128.43 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $127.20 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.25) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that NovoCure Limited will post -1.65 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Uri Weinberg sold 8,143 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.14, for a total value of $945,728.02. Following the sale, the insider now owns 43,286 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,027,236.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, insider Frank X. Leonard sold 1,684 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.36, for a total value of $128,590.24. Following the sale, the insider now owns 63,095 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,817,934.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Uri Weinberg sold 8,143 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.14, for a total transaction of $945,728.02. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 43,286 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,027,236.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 228,748 shares of company stock worth $24,674,511 over the last three months. 6.22% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of NovoCure

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of NVCR. Pictet Asset Management SA increased its holdings in shares of NovoCure by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 39,965 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $3,036,000 after buying an additional 574 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of NovoCure by 462.6% in the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 9,480 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $718,000 after buying an additional 7,795 shares during the last quarter. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of NovoCure in the 4th quarter worth $178,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its holdings in shares of NovoCure by 38.0% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 430,820 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $29,942,000 after buying an additional 118,577 shares during the last quarter. Finally, United Capital Financial Advisers LLC increased its holdings in shares of NovoCure by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 8,072 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $561,000 after buying an additional 172 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.42% of the company’s stock.

NovoCure Company Profile

NovoCure Ltd. is an oncology company which engages in the development, manufacture, and commercialization of Optune for the treatment of a variety of solid tumors. Its platform is called the Tumor Treating Field which uses electric fields tuned to specific frequencies to disrupt solid tumor cancer cell division.

See Also

