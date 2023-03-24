NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) PT Raised to $300.00 at Robert W. Baird

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Rating) had its target price boosted by Robert W. Baird from $230.00 to $300.00 in a research note published on Monday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other research firms have also recently commented on NVDA. Tigress Financial lowered their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $310.00 to $250.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 8th. DZ Bank lowered shares of NVIDIA from a buy rating to a sell rating and set a $195.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $220.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. Finally, Craig Hallum lifted their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $165.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating, twenty-seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, NVIDIA currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $257.82.

NVIDIA stock opened at $271.91 on Monday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $219.19 and its 200-day simple moving average is $170.22. The company has a quick ratio of 2.73, a current ratio of 3.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. NVIDIA has a 12 month low of $108.13 and a 12 month high of $289.46. The stock has a market cap of $671.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 156.27, a P/E/G ratio of 4.60 and a beta of 1.76.

NVIDIA ( NASDAQ:NVDA Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 22nd. The computer hardware maker reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.07. NVIDIA had a net margin of 16.19% and a return on equity of 26.61%. The business had revenue of $6.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.02 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.14 EPS. NVIDIA’s revenue was down 20.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that NVIDIA will post 3.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 29th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 8th will be paid a $0.04 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 7th. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.06%. NVIDIA’s payout ratio is currently 9.20%.

In related news, CFO Colette Kress sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $229.29, for a total value of $1,375,740.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 561,401 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $128,723,635.29. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, CFO Colette Kress sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $229.29, for a total value of $1,375,740.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 561,401 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $128,723,635.29. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Debora Shoquist sold 23,532 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $205.00, for a total transaction of $4,824,060.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 162,944 shares in the company, valued at approximately $33,403,520. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 232,773 shares of company stock valued at $41,275,700 over the last quarter. 4.04% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NVDA. Birch Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in NVIDIA by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. Birch Capital Management LLC now owns 1,589 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $232,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. Wealthquest Corp boosted its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Wealthquest Corp now owns 4,410 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $645,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the period. Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. boosted its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. now owns 4,622 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $675,000 after buying an additional 51 shares during the period. Financial Advisors Network Inc. raised its stake in NVIDIA by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. Financial Advisors Network Inc. now owns 1,767 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $258,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisors Management Group Inc. ADV raised its stake in NVIDIA by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Advisors Management Group Inc. ADV now owns 13,251 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $1,937,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. 61.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NVIDIA Corp. engages in the design and manufacture of computer graphics processors, chipsets, and related multimedia software. It operates through the following segments: Graphics Processing Unit (GPU), Tegra Processor, and All Other. The GPU segment consists of product brands, including GeForce for gamers, Quadro for designers, Tesla and DGX for AI data scientists and big data researchers, and GRID for cloud-based visual computing users.

