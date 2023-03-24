Oak Street Health (NYSE:OSH) Rating Lowered to Market Perform at Wolfe Research

Wolfe Research lowered shares of Oak Street Health (NYSE:OSH – Get Rating) from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Jefferies Financial Group lowered Oak Street Health from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. Truist Financial lowered Oak Street Health from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered Oak Street Health from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and raised their target price for the stock from $35.00 to $39.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th. UBS Group cut their target price on Oak Street Health from $28.00 to $21.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 6th. Finally, William Blair lowered Oak Street Health from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Oak Street Health presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $33.27.

Shares of Oak Street Health stock opened at $35.69 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $32.96 and a 200 day moving average of $26.08. Oak Street Health has a 12 month low of $13.29 and a 12 month high of $35.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.15 and a beta of 2.22.

Oak Street Health ( NYSE:OSH Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.56) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.58) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $577.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $571.26 million. Oak Street Health had a negative return on equity of 1,883.59% and a negative net margin of 23.57%. Oak Street Health’s revenue for the quarter was up 46.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.62) EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Oak Street Health will post -1.58 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Oak Street Health news, COO Brian Clem sold 5,000 shares of Oak Street Health stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.02, for a total value of $120,100.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 546,337 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,123,014.74. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Oak Street Health news, CFO Timothy M. Cook sold 1,480 shares of Oak Street Health stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.49, for a total value of $42,165.20. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1,357,241 shares in the company, valued at approximately $38,667,796.09. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO Brian Clem sold 5,000 shares of Oak Street Health stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.02, for a total value of $120,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 546,337 shares in the company, valued at $13,123,014.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 813,105 shares of company stock worth $27,758,804. 11.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Ergoteles LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Oak Street Health in the third quarter valued at approximately $759,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Oak Street Health by 70.2% in the third quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 516,049 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,654,000 after buying an additional 212,822 shares in the last quarter. Twinbeech Capital LP purchased a new stake in shares of Oak Street Health in the third quarter valued at approximately $911,000. Heritage Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Oak Street Health in the second quarter valued at approximately $58,000. Finally, Natixis purchased a new stake in shares of Oak Street Health in the second quarter valued at approximately $2,334,000. 92.04% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Oak Street Health, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, offers healthcare services to the patients in the United States. The company operates primary care centers for Medicare beneficiaries. As of December 31, 2021, it operated 129 centers in 19 states, including Illinois, Michigan, Pennsylvania, Ohio, and Texas.

