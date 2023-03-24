Obsidian Personal Planning Solutions LLC Acquires 53 Shares of Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG)

Obsidian Personal Planning Solutions LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Get Rating) by 0.7% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 7,858 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 53 shares during the period. Vanguard Growth ETF accounts for about 2.7% of Obsidian Personal Planning Solutions LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest holding. Obsidian Personal Planning Solutions LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF were worth $1,675,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of VUG. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. lifted its position in Vanguard Growth ETF by 4.2% in the 3rd quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 251,785 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,869,000 after buying an additional 10,187 shares during the last quarter. Strategy Asset Managers LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $216,000. First Republic Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Vanguard Growth ETF by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 541,505 shares of the company’s stock worth $120,696,000 after purchasing an additional 12,950 shares during the period. TL Private Wealth increased its stake in Vanguard Growth ETF by 15.1% in the 4th quarter. TL Private Wealth now owns 138,969 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,020,000 after purchasing an additional 18,267 shares during the period. Finally, Calamos Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Growth ETF by 10.5% in the 3rd quarter. Calamos Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $321,000 after purchasing an additional 142 shares during the period.

Vanguard Growth ETF Price Performance

Vanguard Growth ETF stock traded down $1.92 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $238.48. The company had a trading volume of 211,651 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,140,169. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $234.91 and a 200 day moving average price of $226.81. The firm has a market cap of $76.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.60 and a beta of 1.08. Vanguard Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $203.64 and a 12-month high of $296.44.

Vanguard Growth ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

