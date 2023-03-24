Ontology Gas (ONG) Price Tops $0.29 on Major Exchanges

Ontology Gas (ONG) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on March 24th. One Ontology Gas token can now be bought for approximately $0.29 or 0.00001035 BTC on exchanges. Ontology Gas has a total market capitalization of $97.72 million and $3.27 million worth of Ontology Gas was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Ontology Gas has traded 1.8% lower against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Ontology Gas Profile

Ontology Gas launched on June 30th, 2018. Ontology Gas’ total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 337,692,171 tokens. Ontology Gas’ official website is ont.io. The Reddit community for Ontology Gas is https://reddit.com/r/ontologynetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Ontology Gas’ official Twitter account is @ontologynetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here. Ontology Gas’ official message board is medium.com/ontologynetwork.

Buying and Selling Ontology Gas

According to CryptoCompare, “Ontology is a public blockchain platform that enables the customization of public blockchains for various applications. It combines different features, including identity verification, data exchange, procedure protocols, smart contract system support, and more. The platform has its own token called Ontology Gas (ONG), which serves as the platform gas. The platform uses a dual token model where ONT is the coin for staking in consensus, while ONG is the utility token used for on-chain services.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ontology Gas directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ontology Gas should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Ontology Gas using one of the exchanges listed above.

