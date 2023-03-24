Open Orphan (LON:ORPH) Stock Price Up 5.3%

Open Orphan Plc (LON:ORPH – Get Rating)’s share price rose 5.3% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as GBX 10.38 ($0.13) and last traded at GBX 10 ($0.12). Approximately 652,639 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 58% from the average daily volume of 1,559,247 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 9.50 ($0.12).

Open Orphan Price Performance

The firm has a market capitalization of £67.09 million and a P/E ratio of -25.30. The business has a 50-day moving average of GBX 10 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 10.10. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.88.

About Open Orphan

Open Orphan Plc operates as a pharmaceutical service and contract research company. The company is involved in testing vaccines and antivirals using human challenge clinical trials. It provides services to big pharma, biotech, government, and public health organizations. The company has a portfolio of human challenge study models for conditions, such as RSV, flu, human rhinovirus, asthma, malaria, cough, and COPD, as well as developing COVID-19 human challenge study model.

