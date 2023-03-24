OppFi (NYSE:OPFI) PT Lowered to $2.50

OppFi (NYSE:OPFI – Get Rating) had its price target cut by investment analysts at Needham & Company LLC from $3.00 to $2.50 in a report released on Friday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Needham & Company LLC’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 32.28% from the stock’s current price.

OppFi Trading Up 8.6 %

Shares of NYSE OPFI opened at $1.89 on Friday. OppFi has a twelve month low of $1.70 and a twelve month high of $4.23. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.12 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.23. The company has a market capitalization of $207.11 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 0.70.

Get OppFi alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On OppFi

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Sawgrass Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of OppFi during the third quarter valued at about $27,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of OppFi by 479.7% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 8,696 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 7,196 shares during the period. Mariner LLC acquired a new stake in OppFi during the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in shares of OppFi in the 3rd quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Knightsbridge Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in OppFi during the second quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 3.23% of the company’s stock.

About OppFi

OppFi Inc operates a financial technology platform that allows banks to offer lending products. Its platform facilitates the OppLoan, an installment loan product; SalaryTap, a payroll deduction secured installment loan product; and OppFi Card, a credit card product. The company is based in Chicago, Illinois.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for OppFi Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for OppFi and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.