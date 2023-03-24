Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL) Position Reduced by Webster Bank N. A.

Webster Bank N. A. cut its position in shares of Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL – Get Rating) by 6.8% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 71,114 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after selling 5,216 shares during the period. Webster Bank N. A.’s holdings in Oracle were worth $5,813,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. FMR LLC lifted its stake in Oracle by 7.6% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 18,430,838 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $1,287,763,000 after buying an additional 1,299,311 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Oracle by 1.9% in the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 17,623,567 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $1,076,271,000 after purchasing an additional 322,352 shares in the last quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA lifted its position in shares of Oracle by 3.7% in the third quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 12,459,351 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $760,893,000 after purchasing an additional 439,550 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Oracle by 1.0% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 11,524,116 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $953,393,000 after purchasing an additional 117,443 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its position in shares of Oracle by 5.4% in the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 8,518,586 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $520,230,000 after purchasing an additional 434,023 shares in the last quarter. 40.96% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Oracle alerts:

Insider Transactions at Oracle

In other Oracle news, Director Rona Alison Fairhead sold 8,080 shares of Oracle stock in a transaction on Friday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.82, for a total transaction of $725,745.60. Following the sale, the director now owns 11,197 shares in the company, valued at $1,005,714.54. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 43.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Oracle Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of Oracle stock opened at $87.78 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $87.65 and its 200-day simple moving average is $79.78. The company has a market cap of $236.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.97, a PEG ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 1.02. Oracle Co. has a 1 year low of $60.78 and a 1 year high of $91.22.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 9th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $12.40 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.42 billion. Oracle had a net margin of 17.46% and a negative return on equity of 262.40%. Oracle’s quarterly revenue was up 17.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.94 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Oracle Co. will post 4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Oracle Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 24th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 11th will be paid a $0.40 dividend. This is an increase from Oracle’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 10th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.82%. Oracle’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 42.24%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on ORCL. TheStreet raised shares of Oracle from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. Monness Crespi & Hardt began coverage on shares of Oracle in a research report on Tuesday, December 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $113.00 price target for the company. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of Oracle from $87.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday. KeyCorp raised their price objective on shares of Oracle from $94.00 to $98.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 18th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Oracle from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $95.18.

About Oracle

(Get Rating)

Oracle Corp. engages in the provision of products and services that address all aspects of corporate information technology environments. It operates through the following business segments: Cloud and License, Hardware, and Services. The Cloud and License segment markets, sells, and delivers applications, platform, and infrastructure technologies.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ORCL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Oracle Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oracle and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.