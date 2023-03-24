Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL) Stake Boosted by New Potomac Partners LLC

New Potomac Partners LLC increased its stake in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL – Get Rating) by 1.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 40,477 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after buying an additional 582 shares during the quarter. Oracle accounts for approximately 2.5% of New Potomac Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest holding. New Potomac Partners LLC’s holdings in Oracle were worth $3,309,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in ORCL. Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Oracle during the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Pacifica Partners Inc. increased its position in shares of Oracle by 108.9% during the third quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 401 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 209 shares during the period. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Oracle in the third quarter worth approximately $28,000. FSC Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Oracle in the third quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, Cowa LLC bought a new position in shares of Oracle in the third quarter worth approximately $30,000. 40.96% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:ORCL traded down $0.02 on Friday, hitting $87.76. The stock had a trading volume of 750,389 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,132,315. The stock has a market cap of $236.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 1.02. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $87.65 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $79.78. Oracle Co. has a 52-week low of $60.78 and a 52-week high of $91.22.

Oracle ( NYSE:ORCL Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 9th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.20 by $0.02. Oracle had a negative return on equity of 262.40% and a net margin of 17.46%. The firm had revenue of $12.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.42 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.94 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 17.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Oracle Co. will post 4 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 24th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.82%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 10th. This is an increase from Oracle’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. Oracle’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 42.24%.

In related news, Director Rona Alison Fairhead sold 8,080 shares of Oracle stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.82, for a total transaction of $725,745.60. Following the sale, the director now owns 11,197 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,005,714.54. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 43.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several research firms recently weighed in on ORCL. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $72.00 price objective on shares of Oracle in a research report on Tuesday, December 13th. UBS Group upped their target price on Oracle from $87.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday. KeyCorp upped their target price on Oracle from $94.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 18th. Mizuho reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $116.00 target price on shares of Oracle in a research note on Monday, March 6th. Finally, Cowen cut their target price on Oracle from $98.00 to $96.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $95.18.

Oracle Corp. engages in the provision of products and services that address all aspects of corporate information technology environments. It operates through the following business segments: Cloud and License, Hardware, and Services. The Cloud and License segment markets, sells, and delivers applications, platform, and infrastructure technologies.

