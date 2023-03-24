Organovo (NASDAQ:ONVO) Earns Sell Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Organovo (NASDAQ:ONVO – Get Rating) in a research note released on Tuesday morning. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the medical research company’s stock.

Organovo Trading Down 3.4 %

NASDAQ ONVO opened at $1.96 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.05 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.87. The stock has a market cap of $17.08 million, a P/E ratio of -1.43 and a beta of 0.89. Organovo has a 12-month low of $1.37 and a 12-month high of $4.01.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Organovo stock. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in Organovo Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ONVO – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 14,703 shares of the medical research company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,000. Virtu Financial LLC owned 0.17% of Organovo at the end of the most recent reporting period. 23.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Organovo

Organovo Holdings, Inc is engaged in the development of bioprinted human tissues that emulate human biology and disease. Its three-dimensional human tissue platform is enabled by its proprietary NovoGen Bioprinters and related technologies for preparing bio-inks and bioprinting multicellular tissues with complex architecture.

