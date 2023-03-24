ORIC Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ORIC) Upgraded to “Buy” by Guggenheim

Guggenheim upgraded shares of ORIC Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ORIC – Get Rating) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, Marketbeat reports. Guggenheim currently has $15.00 price target on the stock.

Separately, Oppenheimer upgraded shares of ORIC Pharmaceuticals from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $14.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 16th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $13.80.

Get ORIC Pharmaceuticals alerts:

ORIC Pharmaceuticals Trading Up 12.6 %

Shares of ORIC stock opened at $5.20 on Tuesday. ORIC Pharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of $2.36 and a 12-month high of $7.48. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $5.14 and its 200 day moving average is $4.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $234.47 million, a P/E ratio of -2.31 and a beta of 0.42.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About ORIC Pharmaceuticals

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ORIC. First Manhattan Co. purchased a new position in shares of ORIC Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter worth $10,442,000. Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of ORIC Pharmaceuticals by 282.0% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,441,977 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,460,000 after acquiring an additional 1,064,486 shares during the last quarter. Prosight Management LP purchased a new position in shares of ORIC Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter worth $2,996,000. DAFNA Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of ORIC Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter valued at $1,863,000. Finally, Alkeon Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of ORIC Pharmaceuticals by 13.9% during the 4th quarter. Alkeon Capital Management LLC now owns 2,399,252 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,132,000 after buying an additional 292,284 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.65% of the company’s stock.

(Get Rating)

ORIC Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops therapies for treatment of cancers in the United States. Its clinical stage product candidates include ORIC-533, an orally bioavailable small molecule inhibitor of CD73 being developed for resistance to chemotherapy- and immunotherapy-based treatment regimens; ORIC-944, an allosteric inhibitor of the polycomb repressive complex 2 for prostate cancer; and ORIC-114, a brain penetrant orally bioavailable irreversible inhibitor designed to selectively target epidermal growth factor receptor and human epidermal growth factor receptor 2 with high potency towards exon 20 insertion mutations.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for ORIC Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ORIC Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.