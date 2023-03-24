ORIC Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ORIC) Upgraded to “Buy” by Guggenheim

Guggenheim upgraded shares of ORIC Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ORIC – Get Rating) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, Marketbeat reports. Guggenheim currently has $15.00 price target on the stock.
Separately, Oppenheimer upgraded shares of ORIC Pharmaceuticals from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $14.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 16th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $13.80.
ORIC Pharmaceuticals Trading Up 12.6 %
Shares of ORIC stock opened at $5.20 on Tuesday. ORIC Pharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of $2.36 and a 12-month high of $7.48. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $5.14 and its 200 day moving average is $4.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $234.47 million, a P/E ratio of -2.31 and a beta of 0.42.
About ORIC Pharmaceuticals
ORIC Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops therapies for treatment of cancers in the United States. Its clinical stage product candidates include ORIC-533, an orally bioavailable small molecule inhibitor of CD73 being developed for resistance to chemotherapy- and immunotherapy-based treatment regimens; ORIC-944, an allosteric inhibitor of the polycomb repressive complex 2 for prostate cancer; and ORIC-114, a brain penetrant orally bioavailable irreversible inhibitor designed to selectively target epidermal growth factor receptor and human epidermal growth factor receptor 2 with high potency towards exon 20 insertion mutations.
