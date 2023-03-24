Orrstown Financial Services (NASDAQ:ORRF) Stock Rating Upgraded by StockNews.com

Orrstown Financial Services (NASDAQ:ORRF – Get Rating) was upgraded by equities research analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Wednesday.
Orrstown Financial Services Stock Up 1.5 %
Shares of ORRF opened at $20.38 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $218.68 million, a PE ratio of 6.75 and a beta of 0.88. The business has a fifty day moving average of $22.98 and a 200 day moving average of $24.45. Orrstown Financial Services has a 52-week low of $19.10 and a 52-week high of $28.42. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14.
Orrstown Financial Services (NASDAQ:ORRF – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 24th. The bank reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by $0.06. Orrstown Financial Services had a return on equity of 14.83% and a net margin of 23.82%. The company had revenue of $33.71 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $32.58 million. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Orrstown Financial Services will post 3.36 EPS for the current year.
A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of ORRF. American Century Companies Inc. grew its stake in shares of Orrstown Financial Services by 27.9% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 44,951 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,031,000 after acquiring an additional 9,818 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Orrstown Financial Services by 57.0% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 6,252 shares of the bank’s stock worth $143,000 after acquiring an additional 2,270 shares during the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Orrstown Financial Services by 45.3% during the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 19,186 shares of the bank’s stock worth $440,000 after acquiring an additional 5,981 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Orrstown Financial Services by 6.2% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 347,401 shares of the bank’s stock worth $7,966,000 after acquiring an additional 20,166 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fourthstone LLC grew its stake in shares of Orrstown Financial Services by 22.2% during the first quarter. Fourthstone LLC now owns 310,237 shares of the bank’s stock worth $7,114,000 after acquiring an additional 56,272 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 43.39% of the company’s stock.
About Orrstown Financial Services
Orrstown Financial Services, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of consumer and business financial services. It also offers commercial banking and trust business services which involves accepting demand, time and savings deposits, and granting loans. The company was founded on November 17, 1987 and is headquartered in Shippensburg, PA.
