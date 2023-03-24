Orrstown Financial Services (NASDAQ:ORRF) Stock Rating Upgraded by StockNews.com

Orrstown Financial Services (NASDAQ:ORRF – Get Rating) was upgraded by equities research analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Wednesday.

Orrstown Financial Services Stock Up 1.5 %

Shares of ORRF opened at $20.38 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $218.68 million, a PE ratio of 6.75 and a beta of 0.88. The business has a fifty day moving average of $22.98 and a 200 day moving average of $24.45. Orrstown Financial Services has a 52-week low of $19.10 and a 52-week high of $28.42. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14.

Orrstown Financial Services (NASDAQ:ORRF – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 24th. The bank reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by $0.06. Orrstown Financial Services had a return on equity of 14.83% and a net margin of 23.82%. The company had revenue of $33.71 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $32.58 million. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Orrstown Financial Services will post 3.36 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Orrstown Financial Services

In other news, CEO Thomas R. Quinn, Jr. sold 14,432 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.09, for a total transaction of $333,234.88. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 33,486 shares in the company, valued at $773,191.74. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . In other Orrstown Financial Services news, CEO Thomas R. Quinn, Jr. sold 14,432 shares of Orrstown Financial Services stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.09, for a total value of $333,234.88. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 33,486 shares in the company, valued at $773,191.74. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, EVP Philip E. Fague sold 3,893 shares of Orrstown Financial Services stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.09, for a total value of $89,889.37. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 32,826 shares in the company, valued at approximately $757,952.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders have bought 4,190 shares of company stock worth $89,010 and have sold 20,325 shares worth $467,784. Insiders own 4.83% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of ORRF. American Century Companies Inc. grew its stake in shares of Orrstown Financial Services by 27.9% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 44,951 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,031,000 after acquiring an additional 9,818 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Orrstown Financial Services by 57.0% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 6,252 shares of the bank’s stock worth $143,000 after acquiring an additional 2,270 shares during the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Orrstown Financial Services by 45.3% during the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 19,186 shares of the bank’s stock worth $440,000 after acquiring an additional 5,981 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Orrstown Financial Services by 6.2% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 347,401 shares of the bank’s stock worth $7,966,000 after acquiring an additional 20,166 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fourthstone LLC grew its stake in shares of Orrstown Financial Services by 22.2% during the first quarter. Fourthstone LLC now owns 310,237 shares of the bank’s stock worth $7,114,000 after acquiring an additional 56,272 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 43.39% of the company’s stock.

About Orrstown Financial Services

(Get Rating)

Orrstown Financial Services, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of consumer and business financial services. It also offers commercial banking and trust business services which involves accepting demand, time and savings deposits, and granting loans. The company was founded on November 17, 1987 and is headquartered in Shippensburg, PA.

Further Reading

