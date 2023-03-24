OSB Group’s (OSB) Buy Rating Reaffirmed at Shore Capital

Shore Capital reissued their buy rating on shares of OSB Group (LON:OSB – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning, Marketbeat.com reports.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Barclays raised their target price on shares of OSB Group from GBX 770 ($9.46) to GBX 800 ($9.82) and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, February 10th. Numis Securities restated a buy rating and set a GBX 758 ($9.31) target price on shares of OSB Group in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of GBX 769.60 ($9.45).

Get OSB Group alerts:

OSB Group Price Performance

LON OSB opened at GBX 467.40 ($5.74) on Monday. OSB Group has a 12 month low of GBX 366.80 ($4.50) and a 12 month high of GBX 608.50 ($7.47). The company has a market capitalization of £2.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 563.13 and a beta of 1.40. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 533.65 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 489.24.

OSB Group Increases Dividend

Insider Activity at OSB Group

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 17th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 23rd will be issued a dividend of GBX 33.50 ($0.41) per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 23rd. This is an increase from OSB Group’s previous dividend of $8.70. This represents a dividend yield of 7.05%. OSB Group’s payout ratio is 3,614.46%.

In related news, insider April Talintyre sold 54,986 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 492 ($6.04), for a total value of £270,531.12 ($332,225.37). 0.91% of the stock is owned by insiders.

OSB Group Company Profile

(Get Rating)

OSB Group Plc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a specialist lending and retail savings company in the United Kingdom and the Channel Islands. It provides private rented sector related buy-to-let, commercial and semi-commercial mortgages, residential development finance, bespoke and specialist residential lending, secured funding, and asset finance services.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for OSB Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for OSB Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.