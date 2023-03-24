Osisko Gold Royalties Ltd (TSE:OR) Senior Officer Sells C$276,750.00 in Stock

Osisko Gold Royalties Ltd (TSE:OR – Get Rating) Senior Officer Frédéric Ruel sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of C$18.45, for a total value of C$276,750.00.
Osisko Gold Royalties Price Performance
OR opened at C$20.58 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 5.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.95. Osisko Gold Royalties Ltd has a 12 month low of C$11.90 and a 12 month high of C$20.80. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of C$18.07 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$16.28. The stock has a market cap of C$3.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.16, a P/E/G ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 0.67.
Osisko Gold Royalties Announces Dividend
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 14th. Investors of record on Friday, April 14th will be given a $0.055 dividend. This represents a $0.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 30th. Osisko Gold Royalties’s dividend payout ratio is currently 44.00%.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Osisko Gold Royalties Company Profile
Osisko Gold Royalties Ltd acquires and manages precious metal and other royalties, streams, and offtake and other interests in Canada and internationally. It also owns options on royalty/stream financings; and exclusive rights to participate in future royalty/stream financings on various projects. The company's primary asset is a 5% net smelter return royalty on the Canadian Malartic mine located in Canada.
Further Reading
