Osisko Gold Royalties Ltd (TSE:OR) Senior Officer Sells C$276,750.00 in Stock

Osisko Gold Royalties Ltd (TSE:ORGet Rating) Senior Officer Frédéric Ruel sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of C$18.45, for a total value of C$276,750.00.

OR opened at C$20.58 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 5.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.95. Osisko Gold Royalties Ltd has a 12 month low of C$11.90 and a 12 month high of C$20.80. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of C$18.07 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$16.28. The stock has a market cap of C$3.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.16, a P/E/G ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 0.67.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 14th. Investors of record on Friday, April 14th will be given a $0.055 dividend. This represents a $0.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 30th. Osisko Gold Royalties’s dividend payout ratio is currently 44.00%.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Raymond James reduced their price objective on Osisko Gold Royalties from C$22.50 to C$22.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 27th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on Osisko Gold Royalties from C$19.50 to C$20.00 in a research note on Monday, January 23rd. TD Securities cut their price target on Osisko Gold Royalties from C$24.00 to C$22.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 28th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Osisko Gold Royalties from C$18.00 to C$21.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th. Finally, Cormark increased their price target on Osisko Gold Royalties from C$22.00 to C$23.00 in a research note on Monday, February 27th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$22.50.

Osisko Gold Royalties Ltd acquires and manages precious metal and other royalties, streams, and offtake and other interests in Canada and internationally. It also owns options on royalty/stream financings; and exclusive rights to participate in future royalty/stream financings on various projects. The company's primary asset is a 5% net smelter return royalty on the Canadian Malartic mine located in Canada.

