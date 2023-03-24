Osmosis Trading Down 10.5% This Week (OSMO)

Osmosis (OSMO) traded down 2.2% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on March 24th. One Osmosis coin can currently be purchased for $0.79 or 0.00002838 BTC on exchanges. Osmosis has a total market capitalization of $389.17 million and approximately $7.06 million worth of Osmosis was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Osmosis has traded down 10.5% against the dollar.

Osmosis’ launch date was February 19th, 2021. Osmosis’ total supply is 325,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 492,590,761 coins. The official website for Osmosis is osmosis.zone. Osmosis’ official Twitter account is @osmosiszone and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “The OSMO token is a governance token on the Osmosis network, enabling staked token holders to decide the future of the protocol, including voting on upgrades, allocating liquidity mining rewards, and setting the network swap fee. Osmosis is an automated market maker (AMM) protocol that enables the creation of customized AMMs with sovereign liquidity pools using Inter-Blockchain Communication (IBC) for cross-chain transactions. Users can launch liquidity pools with unique parameters and governance can implement liquidity reward (LP) rewards for specific pools. Osmosis is a fair-launched, customizable AMM for interchain assets that allows the creation and management of non-custodial, self-balancing, interchain token indexes similar to Balancer.”

