Overlay Shares Short Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:OVT) Trading 0.4% Higher

Overlay Shares Short Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:OVT – Get Rating) traded up 0.4% on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $21.58 and last traded at $21.58. 30 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 9,144 shares. The stock had previously closed at $21.48.

Overlay Shares Short Term Bond ETF Stock Performance

The company has a 50-day moving average of $21.49 and a two-hundred day moving average of $21.39.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Overlay Shares Short Term Bond ETF

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Overlay Shares Short Term Bond ETF stock. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Overlay Shares Short Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:OVT – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm bought 12,395 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $261,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC owned 0.48% of Overlay Shares Short Term Bond ETF as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Overlay Shares Short Term Bond ETF Company Profile

The Overlay Shares Short Term Bond ETF (OVT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is actively managed to provide exposure to US short-term, investment grade bonds combined with a US large cap put spread strategy. OVT was launched on Jan 14, 2021 and is managed by Overlay Shares.

