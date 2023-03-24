Owens & Minor, Inc. (NYSE:OMI) SVP Jonathan A. Leon Sells 6,000 Shares of Stock

Owens & Minor, Inc. (NYSE:OMI – Get Rating) SVP Jonathan A. Leon sold 6,000 shares of Owens & Minor stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.50, for a total transaction of $81,000.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 106,723 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,440,760.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Owens & Minor Trading Down 0.4 %

Shares of OMI stock traded down $0.05 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $12.06. 225,026 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,027,380. Owens & Minor, Inc. has a 12-month low of $11.79 and a 12-month high of $45.34. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.63. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $18.39 and its 200-day moving average price is $20.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $919.94 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.42 and a beta of 0.60.

Owens & Minor (NYSE:OMI – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 28th. The company reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by ($0.11). Owens & Minor had a return on equity of 19.29% and a net margin of 0.22%. The firm had revenue of $2.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.46 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.81 earnings per share. Owens & Minor’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Owens & Minor, Inc. will post 1.18 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Hallmark Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Owens & Minor in the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Owens & Minor in the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. boosted its position in Owens & Minor by 307.1% in the 3rd quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,026 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 774 shares during the period. Private Trust Co. NA boosted its position in Owens & Minor by 630.5% in the 3rd quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 1,892 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 1,633 shares during the period. Finally, Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Owens & Minor in the 2nd quarter valued at about $49,000.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Owens & Minor from $20.00 to $17.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 8th. Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on shares of Owens & Minor from $23.00 to $18.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Owens & Minor from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, March 18th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on shares of Owens & Minor from $20.00 to $17.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $17.20.

Owens & Minor, Inc is a healthcare solutions company, which engages in the product manufacturing and delivery, home health supply, and perioperative services to support care through the hospital and into the home. It operates through the Products and Healthcare Services, and Patient Direct segments. The Products and Healthcare Services segment includes medical distribution, the outsourced logistics and value-added services business, and global products, which manufacture and source medical surgical products through the production and kitting operations.

