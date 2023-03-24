Oxen Price Tops $0.12 on Top Exchanges (OXEN)

Oxen (OXEN) traded 6.5% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM ET on March 24th. Oxen has a total market cap of $7.45 million and approximately $287,636.52 worth of Oxen was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Oxen has traded 11.2% lower against the dollar. One Oxen coin can currently be bought for $0.12 or 0.00000427 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $27,998.26 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0744 or 0.00000266 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $91.04 or 0.00325176 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.40 or 0.00012127 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $157.50 or 0.00562548 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $20.11 or 0.00071827 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $124.61 or 0.00445072 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000695 BTC.

Conflux (CFX) traded down 13.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00001194 BTC.

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003571 BTC.

About Oxen

OXEN is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the CryptoNight-Heavy hashing algorithm. It launched on May 3rd, 2020. Oxen’s total supply is 62,407,954 coins. Oxen’s official message board is oxen.medium.com. Oxen’s official Twitter account is @oxen_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Oxen is oxen.io. The Reddit community for Oxen is https://reddit.com/r/oxen_io and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “OXEN is a privacy-focused cryptocurrency built on the Monero codebase. Their goal was to launch a network that facilitates completely anonymous and decentralized transactions. Oxen is a PoW cryptocurrency based on the CryptoNight heavy algorithm.

In the beginning of 2021, Loki rebranded to OXEN. These were cosmetic changes only. $LOKI holders do not need to take any action. All Loki users can continue using their current wallets and services without having to update. All details regarding the rebrand are covered in the official announcement.”

Buying and Selling Oxen

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Oxen directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Oxen should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Oxen using one of the exchanges listed above.

