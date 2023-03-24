Oxford Industries (NYSE:OXM) Releases Q1 2023 Earnings Guidance

Oxford Industries (NYSE:OXM – Get Rating) issued an update on its first quarter 2023 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $3.60-$3.80 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.10. The company issued revenue guidance of $405.00 million-$425.00 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $411.47 million. Oxford Industries also updated its FY 2023 guidance to $11.50-$11.90 EPS.

Oxford Industries Stock Performance

Shares of Oxford Industries stock opened at $116.47 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.84 billion, a PE ratio of 12.06 and a beta of 1.58. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $114.73 and a 200-day simple moving average of $103.84. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. Oxford Industries has a 12 month low of $77.81 and a 12 month high of $123.37.

Get Oxford Industries alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on Oxford Industries from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Monday, January 30th. CL King lifted their price objective on Oxford Industries from $137.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 8th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Oxford Industries from $105.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 8th. Telsey Advisory Group reissued a market perform rating and set a $125.00 price objective on shares of Oxford Industries in a research report on Friday. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Oxford Industries in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a buy rating for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Oxford Industries presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $127.67.

Insider Buying and Selling at Oxford Industries

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Oxford Industries

In other Oxford Industries news, EVP Scott Grassmyer sold 2,782 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.96, for a total transaction of $294,780.72. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 29,379 shares in the company, valued at $3,112,998.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . In other news, EVP Scott Grassmyer sold 2,782 shares of Oxford Industries stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.96, for a total value of $294,780.72. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 29,379 shares in the company, valued at $3,112,998.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, Director Dennis M. Love sold 550 shares of Oxford Industries stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.01, for a total value of $51,705.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 17,992 shares in the company, valued at $1,691,427.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Corporate insiders own 5.90% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in shares of Oxford Industries by 63.8% in the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,348 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $301,000 after purchasing an additional 1,304 shares during the period. First Republic Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Oxford Industries by 20.8% in the first quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,995 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $271,000 after purchasing an additional 516 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in shares of Oxford Industries by 95.1% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,889 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $269,000 after purchasing an additional 1,408 shares during the period. Creative Planning bought a new position in shares of Oxford Industries in the fourth quarter worth about $266,000. Finally, Delphia USA Inc. bought a new position in Oxford Industries during the first quarter valued at about $243,000. 92.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Oxford Industries Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Oxford Industries, Inc engages in the design, sourcing, marketing, and distribution of apparel products. Its brands include Tommy Bahama, Lilly Pulitzer, Southern Tide, and licensed brands of tailored clothing and golf apparel. The company was founded by John Hicks Lanier and Sartain Lanier in 1942 and is headquartered in Atlanta, GA.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Oxford Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oxford Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.