Oxford Industries (NYSE:OXM) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.14 EPS

Oxford Industries (NYSE:OXM – Get Rating) posted its earnings results on Thursday. The textile maker reported $2.28 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.14 by $0.14, Briefing.com reports. Oxford Industries had a net margin of 11.97% and a return on equity of 32.35%. The firm had revenue of $382.48 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $377.38 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.68 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 27.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

Shares of NYSE OXM opened at $116.47 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $114.73 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $103.84. Oxford Industries has a 12 month low of $77.81 and a 12 month high of $123.37. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.84 billion, a PE ratio of 12.06 and a beta of 1.58.

In related news, Director Dennis M. Love sold 550 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.01, for a total value of $51,705.50. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 17,992 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,691,427.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Oxford Industries news, EVP Scott Grassmyer sold 2,782 shares of Oxford Industries stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.96, for a total value of $294,780.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 29,379 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,112,998.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Dennis M. Love sold 550 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.01, for a total value of $51,705.50. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 17,992 shares in the company, valued at $1,691,427.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 5.90% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Oxford Industries by 52.5% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,283 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $388,000 after purchasing an additional 1,475 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its position in Oxford Industries by 5.8% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 5,204 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $488,000 after purchasing an additional 286 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Oxford Industries by 62.5% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 8,637 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $782,000 after purchasing an additional 3,323 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers grew its holdings in Oxford Industries by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 46,460 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $4,205,000 after purchasing an additional 1,311 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS increased its stake in Oxford Industries by 14.0% in the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 13,688 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $1,239,000 after purchasing an additional 1,685 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 92.94% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently commented on OXM. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Oxford Industries from $105.00 to $110.00 in a report on Thursday, December 8th. KeyCorp boosted their target price on Oxford Industries from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 30th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Oxford Industries in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Telsey Advisory Group reissued a “market perform” rating and set a $125.00 price target on shares of Oxford Industries in a research report on Friday. Finally, CL King boosted their price objective on shares of Oxford Industries from $137.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Oxford Industries presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $127.67.

Oxford Industries, Inc engages in the design, sourcing, marketing, and distribution of apparel products. Its brands include Tommy Bahama, Lilly Pulitzer, Southern Tide, and licensed brands of tailored clothing and golf apparel. The company was founded by John Hicks Lanier and Sartain Lanier in 1942 and is headquartered in Atlanta, GA.

