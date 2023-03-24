Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF (BATS:COWZ) Shares Bought by Socha Financial Group LLC

Socha Financial Group LLC grew its position in shares of Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF (BATS:COWZ – Get Rating) by 82.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 271,124 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 122,587 shares during the quarter. Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF comprises 8.9% of Socha Financial Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest position. Socha Financial Group LLC owned about 0.11% of Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF worth $12,540,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in COWZ. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,438,988,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in shares of Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF by 85.6% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 6,084,431 shares of the company’s stock valued at $262,056,000 after buying an additional 2,806,647 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its stake in shares of Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF by 18.6% in the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 5,285,430 shares of the company’s stock valued at $244,451,000 after buying an additional 828,689 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF by 36.5% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 5,182,339 shares of the company’s stock valued at $223,203,000 after buying an additional 1,386,558 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Annex Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. Annex Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,571,262 shares of the company’s stock valued at $118,921,000 after buying an additional 101,716 shares in the last quarter.

Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF Stock Down 0.5 %

Shares of COWZ stock traded down $0.22 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $44.59. The company had a trading volume of 1,671,189 shares. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.11 and a beta of 1.09. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $48.12 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $46.73.

Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF Profile

The Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF (COWZ) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Pacer US Cash Cows 100 index. The fund tracks a free cash flow-weighted index of companies selected from the Russell 1000 Index. COWZ was launched on Dec 16, 2016 and is managed by Pacer.

