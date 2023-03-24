PagerDuty, Inc. (NYSE:PD) CEO Sells $2,373,000.00 in Stock

PagerDuty, Inc. (NYSE:PD – Get Rating) CEO Jennifer Tejada sold 75,000 shares of PagerDuty stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.64, for a total transaction of $2,373,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 602,610 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,066,580.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Jennifer Tejada also recently made the following trade(s):

Get PagerDuty alerts:

On Thursday, February 9th, Jennifer Tejada sold 75,000 shares of PagerDuty stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.54, for a total transaction of $2,290,500.00.

On Monday, January 23rd, Jennifer Tejada sold 191,462 shares of PagerDuty stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.30, for a total transaction of $5,418,374.60.

On Friday, January 20th, Jennifer Tejada sold 93,942 shares of PagerDuty stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.03, for a total transaction of $2,633,194.26.

On Friday, January 13th, Jennifer Tejada sold 20,494 shares of PagerDuty stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.05, for a total transaction of $574,856.70.

On Tuesday, January 17th, Jennifer Tejada sold 36,191 shares of PagerDuty stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.01, for a total transaction of $1,013,709.91.

PagerDuty Stock Down 1.2 %

NYSE PD traded down $0.38 on Friday, reaching $31.64. The company had a trading volume of 1,308,175 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,383,301. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $29.62 and its 200-day moving average is $25.83. The company has a current ratio of 2.21, a quick ratio of 2.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17. PagerDuty, Inc. has a 52 week low of $19.51 and a 52 week high of $38.75.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Institutional Investors Weigh In On PagerDuty

A number of research firms have weighed in on PD. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of PagerDuty from $36.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 16th. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their target price on shares of PagerDuty from $32.00 to $31.00 in a research report on Monday, December 5th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on PagerDuty from $32.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 27th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of PagerDuty from $32.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. Finally, Craig Hallum cut their price objective on shares of PagerDuty to $32.00 in a report on Friday, December 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $34.45.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of PD. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of PagerDuty by 102.5% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 263,244 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,000,000 after purchasing an additional 133,253 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates lifted its stake in shares of PagerDuty by 18.7% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 48,652 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,663,000 after purchasing an additional 7,659 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of PagerDuty by 270.8% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,572 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 1,148 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its position in PagerDuty by 53.8% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 44,055 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,506,000 after buying an additional 15,413 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers increased its position in PagerDuty by 17.3% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 104,689 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,579,000 after buying an additional 15,422 shares in the last quarter. 90.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About PagerDuty

(Get Rating)

PagerDuty, Inc operates a digital operations management platform. It provides incident management solution that integrates with information technology Ops and DevOps monitoring stacks to improve operational reliability and agility. The firm collect machine generated data from virtually any software-enabled system or device, combine it with human response data, correlating and interpreting this data to understand issues and opportunities that need to be addressed in real-time.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for PagerDuty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PagerDuty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.