Palace Capital (LON:PCA) Stock Crosses Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $209.61

Palace Capital Plc (LON:PCA – Get Rating) shares passed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 209.61 ($2.57) and traded as high as GBX 220.96 ($2.71). Palace Capital shares last traded at GBX 216 ($2.65), with a volume of 9,814 shares trading hands.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Shore Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Palace Capital in a research report on Thursday, December 22nd.

Palace Capital Trading Up 0.7 %

The company has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 209.89 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 218.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 57.17, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a current ratio of 4.20. The stock has a market cap of £96.87 million, a P/E ratio of 2,750.00, a P/E/G ratio of 3.37 and a beta of 0.75.

Palace Capital Announces Dividend

Palace Capital Company Profile

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 23rd will be paid a GBX 3.75 ($0.05) dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 23rd. This represents a dividend yield of 1.74%. Palace Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 18,750.00%.

Palace Capital plc is a real estate investment firm specializing in investment in entities operating in the property sector. It seeks to invest in United Kingdom. Palace Capital plc is based in London, the United Kingdom.

