Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW) Given Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW – Get Rating) have been given an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the forty-one brokerages that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and thirty-two have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $235.33.
A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on PANW shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Palo Alto Networks from $165.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $215.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $195.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. KeyCorp upped their price objective on Palo Alto Networks from $210.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. Finally, Loop Capital lifted their target price on Palo Alto Networks from $200.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd.
Insider Buying and Selling
In other news, Director Aparna Bawa sold 555 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $184.59, for a total value of $102,447.45. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 5,223 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $964,113.57. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Lee Klarich sold 15,639 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.88, for a total transaction of $2,125,027.32. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 619,266 shares in the company, valued at approximately $84,145,864.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Aparna Bawa sold 555 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $184.59, for a total transaction of $102,447.45. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 5,223 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $964,113.57. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 157,644 shares of company stock worth $27,482,009. Corporate insiders own 3.90% of the company’s stock.
Palo Alto Networks Price Performance
PANW stock opened at $193.89 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $58.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 2,644.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.01 and a beta of 1.16. Palo Alto Networks has a 1 year low of $132.22 and a 1 year high of $213.63. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $171.32 and its 200-day moving average price is $163.31.
Palo Alto Networks Company Profile
Palo Alto Networks, Inc engages in the provision of network security solutions to enterprises, service providers, and government entities. It operates through the following geographical segments: the United States, Israel, and Other Countries. The company was founded by Nir Zuk in March 2005 and is headquartered in Santa Clara, CA.
