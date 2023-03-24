Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW) Given Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW – Get Rating) have been given an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the forty-one brokerages that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and thirty-two have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $235.33.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on PANW shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Palo Alto Networks from $165.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $215.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $195.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. KeyCorp upped their price objective on Palo Alto Networks from $210.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. Finally, Loop Capital lifted their target price on Palo Alto Networks from $200.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd.

Get Palo Alto Networks alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Aparna Bawa sold 555 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $184.59, for a total value of $102,447.45. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 5,223 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $964,113.57. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Lee Klarich sold 15,639 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.88, for a total transaction of $2,125,027.32. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 619,266 shares in the company, valued at approximately $84,145,864.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Aparna Bawa sold 555 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $184.59, for a total transaction of $102,447.45. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 5,223 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $964,113.57. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 157,644 shares of company stock worth $27,482,009. Corporate insiders own 3.90% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Palo Alto Networks

Palo Alto Networks Price Performance

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of PANW. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Palo Alto Networks by 150.3% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 19,223,780 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $3,148,664,000 after purchasing an additional 11,544,319 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Palo Alto Networks in the 4th quarter worth about $751,276,000. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Palo Alto Networks by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,283,841 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $457,571,000 after buying an additional 38,215 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC boosted its position in Palo Alto Networks by 80.0% in the 4th quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 2,559,318 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $357,144,000 after buying an additional 1,137,163 shares during the period. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in Palo Alto Networks by 171.2% in the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 2,434,431 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $398,735,000 after acquiring an additional 1,536,744 shares in the last quarter. 81.82% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PANW stock opened at $193.89 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $58.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 2,644.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.01 and a beta of 1.16. Palo Alto Networks has a 1 year low of $132.22 and a 1 year high of $213.63. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $171.32 and its 200-day moving average price is $163.31.

Palo Alto Networks Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Palo Alto Networks, Inc engages in the provision of network security solutions to enterprises, service providers, and government entities. It operates through the following geographical segments: the United States, Israel, and Other Countries. The company was founded by Nir Zuk in March 2005 and is headquartered in Santa Clara, CA.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Palo Alto Networks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Palo Alto Networks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.