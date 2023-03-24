Panbela Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PBLA) Upgraded at Maxim Group

Maxim Group upgraded shares of Panbela Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PBLA – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report published on Monday, The Fly reports.

Separately, Roth Capital assumed coverage on Panbela Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, January 31st. They set a buy rating and a $10.00 price objective for the company.

Get Panbela Therapeutics alerts:

Panbela Therapeutics Stock Performance

Shares of PBLA opened at $0.49 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $385,520.00, a P/E ratio of -0.01 and a beta of 2.22. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $1.46 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.64. Panbela Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $0.41 and a 52 week high of $87.60.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Panbela Therapeutics

Panbela Therapeutics Company Profile

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Clear Street LLC bought a new stake in shares of Panbela Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter valued at $30,000. UBS Group AG raised its position in shares of Panbela Therapeutics by 46,589.5% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 190,493 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 190,085 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. bought a new position in Panbela Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter valued at about $60,000. Finally, Armistice Capital LLC bought a new position in Panbela Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter worth about $588,000. 9.37% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

(Get Rating)

Panbela Therapeutics, Inc engages in the development of disruptive therapeutics for medical purposes. It focuses on development programs that target diseases of the pancreas, including pancreatic cancer and pancreatitis. The firm’s product candidate, SBP-101, is a proprietary polyamine analogue designed to induce polyamine metabolic inhibition (PMI), a metabolic pathway of critical importance in multiple tumor types.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Panbela Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Panbela Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.