Panbela Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PBLA) Upgraded at Maxim Group

Maxim Group upgraded shares of Panbela Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PBLA – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report published on Monday, The Fly reports.
Separately, Roth Capital assumed coverage on Panbela Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, January 31st. They set a buy rating and a $10.00 price objective for the company.
Panbela Therapeutics Stock Performance
Shares of PBLA opened at $0.49 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $385,520.00, a P/E ratio of -0.01 and a beta of 2.22. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $1.46 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.64. Panbela Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $0.41 and a 52 week high of $87.60.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Panbela Therapeutics
Panbela Therapeutics Company Profile
Panbela Therapeutics, Inc engages in the development of disruptive therapeutics for medical purposes. It focuses on development programs that target diseases of the pancreas, including pancreatic cancer and pancreatitis. The firm’s product candidate, SBP-101, is a proprietary polyamine analogue designed to induce polyamine metabolic inhibition (PMI), a metabolic pathway of critical importance in multiple tumor types.
Featured Stories
