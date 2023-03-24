Park City Group (NASDAQ:PCYG) Stock Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $5.50

Park City Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PCYG – Get Rating) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $5.50 and traded as high as $6.49. Park City Group shares last traded at $6.39, with a volume of 25,776 shares changing hands.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on Park City Group in a report on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating for the company.

Get Park City Group alerts:

Park City Group Price Performance

The company has a current ratio of 6.44, a quick ratio of 6.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $6.02 and a 200 day moving average price of $5.50. The stock has a market cap of $114.88 million, a PE ratio of 28.84 and a beta of 1.12.

Park City Group Dividend Announcement

Park City Group ( NASDAQ:PCYG Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 14th. The technology company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter. Park City Group had a return on equity of 10.90% and a net margin of 25.44%. The firm had revenue of $4.75 million for the quarter.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 1st. Investors of record on Friday, March 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.015 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 30th. This represents a $0.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.96%. Park City Group’s payout ratio is 27.27%.

Institutional Trading of Park City Group

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its stake in Park City Group by 686.4% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 4,687 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 4,091 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its stake in Park City Group by 380.8% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,606 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 3,648 shares during the last quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP increased its stake in Park City Group by 29,418.9% in the 4th quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 10,922 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 10,885 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new position in Park City Group in the 1st quarter worth about $56,000. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Park City Group in the 4th quarter worth about $65,000. 25.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Park City Group Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Park City Group, Inc is a software-as-a-service provider, which engages in the design, development, marketing, and support of proprietary software products. It offers cloud-based applications and services that address e-commerce, supply chain, food safety and compliance activities. The company was founded by Randall K.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Park City Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Park City Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.