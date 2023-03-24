PDD (NASDAQ:PDD) Stock Price Down 5.1%

PDD Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:PDD – Get Rating) dropped 5.1% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $72.60 and last traded at $73.53. Approximately 10,336,541 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 10% from the average daily volume of 9,370,358 shares. The stock had previously closed at $77.45.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

PDD has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Bank of America decreased their target price on PDD from $108.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Barclays raised their target price on PDD from $70.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 30th. HSBC cut their price target on PDD from $118.00 to $115.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley upgraded PDD from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $77.00 to $113.00 in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on PDD from $107.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 9th. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $102.80.

PDD Stock Down 4.9 %

The stock has a fifty day moving average of $92.15 and a 200 day moving average of $78.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $91.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.02 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 2.27 and a quick ratio of 2.27.

Institutional Trading of PDD

PDD ( NASDAQ:PDD Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 20th. The company reported $8.34 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by $7.34. The business had revenue of $39.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $40.74 billion. PDD had a return on equity of 34.17% and a net margin of 23.93%. PDD’s quarterly revenue was up 46.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.92 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that PDD Holdings Inc. will post 3.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of PDD. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in shares of PDD by 108.5% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 636 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 331 shares during the period. James Investment Research Inc. bought a new stake in shares of PDD in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA bought a new stake in shares of PDD in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Hollencrest Capital Management bought a new stake in PDD during the 4th quarter worth approximately $41,000. Finally, Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new stake in PDD during the 4th quarter worth approximately $43,000. Institutional investors own 24.24% of the company’s stock.

PDD Company Profile

(Get Rating)

PDD Holdings, Inc is a commerce group that owns and operates a portfolio of businesses, including Pinduoduo, a social commerce platform in China with agriculture as one of its pillars, and Temu, an e-commerce marketplace in North America. The company aims to bring more businesses and people into the digital economy so that local communities and small businesses can benefit from increased productivity and new opportunities.

