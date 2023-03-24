Pebblebrook Hotel Trust (NYSE:PEB) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $12.37

Pebblebrook Hotel Trust (NYSE:PEB – Get Rating) shares reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $12.37 and last traded at $12.49, with a volume of 177580 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $12.77.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms recently issued reports on PEB. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust from $18.00 to $17.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. TheStreet lowered shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Friday, December 30th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Raymond James downgraded shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, December 9th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets downgraded shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their price target for the company from $20.00 to $18.00 in a report on Friday, December 2nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Pebblebrook Hotel Trust presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $18.75.

Pebblebrook Hotel Trust Stock Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 0.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The business has a fifty day moving average of $14.92 and a 200 day moving average of $15.22.

Pebblebrook Hotel Trust Dividend Announcement

Pebblebrook Hotel Trust ( NYSE:PEB Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 21st. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.34) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.18 by ($0.52). Pebblebrook Hotel Trust had a negative net margin of 6.26% and a negative return on equity of 2.77%. The company had revenue of $319.61 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $309.55 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.06 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Pebblebrook Hotel Trust will post 1.73 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 17th. Investors of record on Friday, March 31st will be given a $0.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 30th. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.32%. Pebblebrook Hotel Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -4.12%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CEO Jon E. Bortz bought 11,000 shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 22nd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $12.95 per share, with a total value of $142,450.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,122,102 shares in the company, valued at $14,531,220.90. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Jon E. Bortz acquired 11,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 22nd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $12.95 per share, for a total transaction of $142,450.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,122,102 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,531,220.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Jon E. Bortz acquired 14,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 16th. The shares were bought at an average price of $13.62 per share, with a total value of $190,680.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,108,102 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,092,349.24. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought a total of 39,865 shares of company stock valued at $555,064 over the last ninety days. 1.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of PEB. Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust in the second quarter valued at $50,000. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. acquired a new stake in Pebblebrook Hotel Trust in the third quarter worth about $48,000. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Pebblebrook Hotel Trust in the third quarter worth about $64,000. Assetmark Inc. increased its position in Pebblebrook Hotel Trust by 91.6% in the third quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 4,686 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 2,240 shares during the period. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in Pebblebrook Hotel Trust in the third quarter worth about $79,000.

Pebblebrook Hotel Trust Company Profile

Pebblebrook Hotel Trust is a real estate investment trust, engages in investments and acquisitions in hotel properties. Its hotels are located in markets like Atlanta, Georgia, Boston, Massachusetts, Chicago, Illinois, Key West, Miami and Naples, Florida, Los Angeles, San Diego and San Francisco, California, Nashville, Tennessee, New York, New York, Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, Portland, Oregon, and Seattle, Washington.

