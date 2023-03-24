Peel Mining Limited (ASX:PEX) Insider James (Jim) Simpson Purchases 200,000 Shares

Peel Mining Limited (ASX:PEX – Get Rating) insider James (Jim) Simpson purchased 200,000 shares of Peel Mining stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 13th. The shares were bought at an average cost of A$0.14 ($0.09) per share, for a total transaction of A$27,800.00 ($18,657.72).
James (Jim) Simpson also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Wednesday, March 15th, James (Jim) Simpson bought 70,849 shares of Peel Mining stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of A$0.14 ($0.09) per share, for a total transaction of A$9,848.01 ($6,609.40).
- On Wednesday, January 11th, James (Jim) Simpson bought 112,362 shares of Peel Mining stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of A$0.19 ($0.13) per share, for a total transaction of A$21,348.78 ($14,328.04).
